Motherwell 3-0 Aberdeen: How the players rated in Scottish Cup semi-final

Motherwell defeated Aberdeen 3-0 to reach the Scottish Cup final

Motherwell reached their second final of the season after emphatically defeating Aberdeen 3-0 in their Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden.

Curtis Main scored a double, either side of a Ryan Bowman strike, as Stephen Robinson's side delivered a commanding display.

They Steelmen will face the winner of Sunday's semi-final meeting between Celtic and Rangers.

Here, former Fir Park midfielder Lee McCulloch rates the performances of the Motherwell players, while ex-manager and captain Willie Miller casts a critical eye over the Aberdeen display.

Motherwell

Trevor Carson (goalkeeper) 8

Did not have much to do, but any time the ball came in he looked composed taking crosses.

Cedric Kipre (centre-back) 9

Very aggressive on straight balls. He knows he is quick and plays it well. You could say that about all three centre-halves.

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre was one of a number of stand out performers for Stephen Robinson's side

Tom Aldred (centre-back) 9

Again he was composed in possession. He is a good talker, had a good use of the ball. He is a good player.

Charles Dunne (centre-back) 9

He performed impressively. The three centre halves did really well and attacked everything aggressively. Dunne defended crosses really well.

Chris Cadden (right wing-back) 8

The work rate was there again. He made a crucial interception in the second half and he came into the right back area and did his defensive duties. Going forward he put a coupe of crosses in the box.

Andrew Rose (centre midfield) 8

One of his quieter games, but he kept it simple and his industry was evident throughout.

Liam Grimshaw (centre midfield) 9

Brilliant. Work-rate was unbelievable. He kept it simple. What springs to mind is the 70-yard press late on, and he nearly nicked it off the goalkeeper.

Motherwell midfielder Liam Grimshaw was a driving force for his side

Allan Campbell (centre midfield) 9

Just on work-rate, desire and team spirit I thought the full team were brilliant. Campbell again was keeping it simple but winning tackles and dominated the middle of the pitch.

Richard Tait (left wing-back) 7

It took him a little time to get into the game. First 30 minutes he let a couple of crosses come in too easily, but he set up the first goal.

Ryan Bowman (striker) 9

Worked the channels really well. He was unlucky not to come away with two goals. He linked up brilliantly with Main and another outstanding performer.

Curtis Main (striker) 10

Two great goals. The first was a striker's goal. The second showed unbelievable composure and ability and that is probably the hardest working I have seen a striker in a number of years. He held the ball in well and was a constant threat to Kari Arnason and Scott McKenna.

Motherwell striker Curtis Main scored a double in a man of the match performance

Substitutes

Nadir Ciftci (replaced Bowman after 79 minutes) 6

Showed good glimpses of skill at times. He will just be happy at getting the minutes on the pitch.

George Newell (replaced Main after 87 minutes) 6

Will have enjoyed coming on to that environment. The entire squad performed.

Ross MacLean (replaced Grimshaw after 88 minutes) 6

He put himself about really well and looked good.

Aberdeen

Joe Lewis (goalkeeper) 6

I thought he looked nervous and uncomfortable. His kicking was poor. The second goal came off his chest and he maybe should have done better.

Dominic Ball (right-back) 5

You have got to play to the whistle and he didn't do that at the first goal. Whether it is a handball or not, the fact he stopped allowed the ball to be crossed.

Kari Arnason (centre-back) 5

I admire the man as a player and he shows a lot of composure at times. He is a good defender but this was not his day. He was bullied for the second and gave away the third.

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason had an afternoon to forget

Scott McKenna (centre-back) 6

Not as good as normal and he slashed the clearance for the second goal. I still think him and Considine were the best at the back. McKenna just about gets pass marks.

Andrew Considine (left-back) 6

Was asked to do a lot of work in the first half as there was no-one playing in front of him. He worked away tirelessly and wasn't at fault for any of the goals.

Anthony O'Connor (centre midfield) 5

He was playing in the centre of the pitch and I thought the midfield was won by Motherwell. The Aberdeen midfield was poor.

Anthony O'Connor had a poor game, and was also booked by referee Kevin Clancy

Chidiebere Nwakali (centre midfield) 5

He wanted too much time on the ball. He was not influential and went off injured. Had no real influence on the game.

Greg Stewart (attacking midfield) 7

The best man on the park for Aberdeen. He wasn't so influential in the second half but was the best player for Derek McInnes.

Ryan Christie (attacking midfield) 5

Largely anonymous, which is unusual for him. He was a wee bit better in the second half.

Stevie May (attacking midfield) 6

Had a good chance before half time and should have done better. His work rate was pretty good and he never gave up, but not too many opportunities because Aberdeen weren't in control of the game.

Aberdeen striker Stevie May missed a good chance just before half time

Adam Rooney (striker) 6

Thrives on balls in from wide areas. There were none from there and he had hardly any chances. He got substituted.

Substitutes

Gary Mackay-Steven (replaced Nwakali after 44 minutes) 6

Set up May in the first half with a wonderful piece of play. Second half he looked lively without being really effective.

Niall McGinn (replaced Ball after 62 minutes) 5

Came on too late to have a real influence. Didn't really do anything other than blast over when he had a chance.

Sam Cosgrove (replaced Rooney after 79 minutes) 5

Not impressive. He is just a big target man and he hardly won a ball in the air.

