Motherwell profit from value of manager Stephen Robinson

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has built a solid, well-drilled side this season

It is the time of year when nominations for manager of the year are prepared.

Motherwell's Stephen Robinson has to be considered, having delivering a second cup final this season after overhauling the squad last summer.

He had to contend with the departure of talisman striker Louis Moult in January, and replaced him with Curtis Main, from Portsmouth.

Moult scored twice in the League Cup semi-final win over Rangers in October; Main scored twice in the 3-0 dismantling of Aberdeen in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

However, every Motherwell player delivered a fitting performance on the big stage at Hampden against Derek McInnes's side. They were focused, determined and ruthless. Tactically, Robinson appeared to get this performance spot on.

The players carried out their game-plan superbly, minimising Aberdeen's threat and expertly converting opportunities when they arose.

The Steelmen have turned a very decent season, in which they have avoided any relegation trouble, into one of potential glory, giving their supporters another hope of seeing a trophy lifted.

It is important to remember they are a fairly young squad. The club have tied up four key players on extended contracts already this week, which bodes well for next season.

Before that, they will approach the cup final against either Celtic or Rangers with a genuine belief that they have a chance, no matter who they face.

Robinson replaced talismanic striker Louis Moult with Curtis Main, who scored twice against Aberdeen

The experience of reaching the League Cup final earlier this season will help in that regard; Motherwell outfought Rangers in the semi-final then were competitive against Celtic until defender Cedric Kipre was sent off in the final, eventually losing 2-0.

For Aberdeen, this was a desperately disappointing occasion, and one that now puts pressure on the remainder of their season. McInnes has delivered consistently during his tenure - including two cup finals last season - and expectation has grown as a result.

Anything other than a second place Premiership finish will likely be viewed as regression, no matter what arguments are presented. The Dons support were voluble in their dismay at this result and performance at half-time and full-time.

Rightly so. A team of Aberdeen's standard should not have made crucial defensive errors that contributed to all three goals. In big games this season, it could be argued Aberdeen have been found wanting too often.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes saw his side make critical errors in defence, which Motherwell exploited

Progress is being made off the pitch. The club are homing in on a new stadium and training facilities. However, supporters crave on-field success and will have left Glasgow bitterly frustrated at what they saw.

The Aberdeen camp stated their desire to progress and lift this trophy after their two cup final defeats to Celtic last season. Following this result, McInnes took responsibility for not having enough depth in his squad to counter the suspensions of Graeme Shinnie, Shay Logan and Kenny McLean.

Yet they still had enough talent on display to do better. In truth, they were miles off it at Hampden. They lost the battle, were defensively poor and were brilliantly punished by a well-drilled Motherwell side.