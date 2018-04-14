BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 3-2 Brighton: Chris Hughton frustrated by manner of goals conceded
Hughton frustrated by manner of goals conceded
- From the section Brighton
Brighton boss Chris Hughton says his side gave themselves an "impossible task" to turn around after conceding three "frustrating" goals in their 3-2 defeat away at Crystal Palace.
