BBC Sport - Southampton 2-3 Chelsea: Second-half spirit pleases Antonio Conte
Chelsea's second-half spirit pleases Conte
- From the section Chelsea
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says his side were "very disappointing" in the first half but was delighted with the "spirit and passion" his side showed to come from 2-0 down to win at Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 2-3 Chelsea
Watch all the highlights from Saturday's fixtures on Match of the Day at 22:20 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired