Andrew Mitchell scored twice against Cliftonville as Glenavon jumped into third place in the table with a 3-1 win.
Andy McGrory put the Lurgan Blues ahead from the penalty spot after Jaimie McGovern was dismissed for bringing down Joel Cooper.
Mitchell hit twice either side of Joe Gormley's close-range strike as Glenavon move into third ahead of Linfield.
