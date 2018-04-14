BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Mitchell double fires Glenavon past Cliftonville

Mitchell double fires Glenavon past Cliftonville

Andrew Mitchell scored twice against Cliftonville as Glenavon jumped into third place in the table with a 3-1 win.

Andy McGrory put the Lurgan Blues ahead from the penalty spot after Jaimie McGovern was dismissed for bringing down Joel Cooper.

Mitchell hit twice either side of Joe Gormley's close-range strike as Glenavon move into third ahead of Linfield.

