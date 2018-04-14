Greg Abbott: Bradford City head of recruitment to undergo cancer treatment

Greg Abbott spent the majority of his playing career at Bradford City, making 281 league appearances

Bradford City head of recruitment Greg Abbott is to take time away from the club to undergo treatment for prostate cancer.

The 54-year-old ex-Bantams midfielder and former Carlisle United manager is hopeful on his prospects as tests have caught it at an early stage.

"Reluctantly, I'll be taking some time away from the club but I'll be back," Abbott told the club website.

Chairman Edin Rahic added: "We will support Greg and his family."

Abbott began his playing career with his hometown club Coventry City.

He then spent nine years at Bradford, had a season with Halifax Town, and a short time at non-league Guiseley, before finishing with four seasons at Hull City.

After joining Leeds United's academy, while also working as a BBC Radio Leeds match summariser, he joined Carlisle as assistant manager, first to Neil McDonald, then John Ward, before taking over himself in December 2008.

After being sacked in September 2013, he spent 18 months as number two to Shaun Derry at Notts County, before rejoining the Bantams as chief scout in 2016.

He spent one game in caretaker charge at Valley Parade following Stuart McCall's sacking in February, prior to the appointment of Simon Grayson.

"I have planned everything in my absence from pre-season friendly fixtures, games for scouts to watch, players to observe and chase so we'll be well placed come the end of the season," added Abbott.