Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Gold Coast

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ahead of Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final Old Firm match, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Rangers blew their best chance to beat his side when they twice squandered leads and eventually lost 3-2 to the 10-man visitors at Ibrox last month. (Scottish Sun)

And Rodgers says the fact recent Old Firm matches have been tighter does not mean Rangers are catching up on his side. (Scotsman)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty reckons the margins between Celtic and his side are smaller than ever going into Sunday's semi-final at Hampden. (Herald)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Sunday's semi-final is the biggest Old Firm match of the season. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Graeme Murty admits the Ibrox club could not compete with Hamburg over a deal for David Bates

Celtic full-back Mikael Lustig insists they will be the best team in Scotland even if Rangers win Sunday's semi-final. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers defender Russell Martin has laughed off Scott Brown's claims that his side are haunted by losing 3-2 to Celtic at Ibrox last month. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna is hoping to help his side to Scottish Cup glory this season, after revealing he was plotting ways to save his career last term when he couldn't get into the Ayr United team while on loan in Ayrshire. (Daily Record)

Motherwell striker Curtis Main, whose side face Aberdeen in today's Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden, says this will be the biggest game of his career so far, even though he once faced the superstars of Chelsea in an FA Cup match while he was at Middlesbrough. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Graeme Murty insists defender David Bates has put money over his own development by agreeing a summer move to German side Hamburg after snubbing the deal offered by the Ibrox club. (Daily Record)

Motherwell striker Curtis Main will be hoping to shoot down Aberdeen at Hampden this afternoon

St Mirren manager Jack Ross admits he will not be able to relax until his side have officially won the Championship title, despite how close they are to securing the crown. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has lost patience with some of his star players ahead of their match against Scarlets. (Scotsman)

Scotland'sGrace Reid reveals her pride after winning the nation's first diving gold medal in half a century at the Commonwealth Games. (Herald)