Celtic v Rangers: Result is everything for Craig Gordon

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon kept 100 clean sheets in his 200 games for Celtic

Scottish Cup semi-final: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday 15 April Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Craig Gordon says he will be happy to win ugly as Celtic look to continue their charge to a second successive treble against Rangers on Sunday.

The Glasgow rivals meet at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semi-final, with Celtic having won the League Cup and all-but sure of the Premiership crown.

"It's not always about playing your best, it's about finding a way to win and we've done that," Gordon said.

"It's up to us to again go out with that attitude and try to win the game."

Since Rangers were promoted to the Premiership in May 2016, Celtic have won seven of the sides' meetings, with two matches drawn.

In their most recent encounter, Rangers twice led at Ibrox but were eventually beaten 3-2 by the 10 men of Celtic.

"We've had some really good games against them, especially the last few, so it's going to be a big challenge as we know they're improving all the time," 35-year-old Gordon added.

"They have a good squad of players and have given us a few hard games recently, but we've managed to come out on top, which is always the most important thing in these games."

Given that Celtic need just one win to secure their seventh successive Premiership title, a win on Sunday would leave them needing to win the Scottish Cup final to successfully defend the treble.

"We still have a few games to go to make that happen but to still be talking about it at this stage of the season, we've given ourselves a great chance," Gordon added.

Gordon joined Sunderland from Hearts in 2007 but left the club in 2012 after his injury

"So it's something to aim for, it's something we want to achieve, and if we do I'm sure I'll find a space for the extra medals."

Last term, Brendan Rodgers' Celtic completed the domestic clean sweep without losing a game.

Thy have lost to Hearts and Kilmarnock in the league this season, but Gordon reckons they dealt well with those defeats as a result of their summer preparations.

"We talked about it in pre-season that we would eventually lose a game - that's football, you can't go on wining forever," he said.

"We almost prepared ourselves for when that did come. We've only lost two games all season, so we prepared for that well and it's a huge credit to everybody here that no matter what, we find a way to continue to win matches and be successful."

Gordon goes into Sunday's match having played his 200th game for the club earlier this month, keeping 100 clean sheets in those matches.

And having been close to retiring due to a long-term Patellar tendon injury he picked up while at Sunderland, Gordon is delighted to keep racking up the milestones.

"It's a long way to come, to get 200 games and the clean sheet record at 50% is a really good record to have," Gordon said.

"I'm very pleased about that and just to have played the number of games I have done since coming back from my injury is obviously very pleasing."