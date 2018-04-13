Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss says club could still miss out on Premier League title

Pep Guardiola won his first trophy as City manager with the Carabao Cup Cup in February

Manchester City could still miss out on winning the Premier League title this season, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Despite a 13-point lead over second-placed Manchester United with six games left, the Spaniard insists his side are still vulnerable and need to "focus".

There are 18 points to play for, and City travel to Tottenham on Saturday (19:45 BST) after a run of three straight defeats in all competitions.

"In football it can happen, of course it can, I assure you," Guardiola said.

"Since November and December we have already been champions, when I saw pundits and people say: 'Impossible for City to drop points.'

"My feeling is now that United will win a lot of points because they are in a good shape and have top players. They are able to win their games - all six.

"It is in our hands. That is a good advantage. But in one week we have lost three games. That has happened. We have to try to focus on our games."

City will seal the title if they beat Spurs on Saturday and United lose at home to bottom side West Brom on Sunday.

If both sides win, City would seal the title with victory at home to Swansea on Sunday, 22 April.

"What I say to the players - and what they show every game - is that it is not done. Because if it was done they would not play the way they play," Guardiola added.

"We are able to win two games. We have handled the pressure - good and bad situations - all season. So, we have to do it, like we have all season."