Chelsea complain to Uefa over treatment of fans at Barcelona

Chelsea have made a complaint to Uefa over the treatment of their fans at a Champions League match at Barcelona.

After videos on social media showed clashes between fans and security before the last-16 second leg on 14 March, Chelsea asked fans to contact them about their experience.

The club said "a large number" had come forward with complaints about "poor organisation, lack of crowd control, brutality on the part of stewards and police and exposure to generally unsafe conditions".

Chelsea said they "will now await a response from Uefa".

Barca beat Chelsea 3-0 at the Nou Camp to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory and progress to the quarter-finals.

Chelsea had said "a number of fans were hurt" in incidents after the match.

Speaking at the time, Chelsea Supporters' Trust chairman David Chidgey said: "If we can put together a decent case and the club take that to Uefa, backed by the supporter organisations, something might actually register with them.

"The club take it seriously and we work as closely with them as we can to get the evidence to them and support them."