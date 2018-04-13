Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confident forward will stay at club

Salah signed a five-year deal with the Reds in June

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is confident forward Mohamed Salah will remain with the club for the long term.

The Egyptian signed a five-year deal with the Reds in June, and has scored 39 goals in 44 appearances this season.

"It's that thing, will he leave or whatever. I don't think about it," Klopp said about the 25-year-old.

"I don't think - I know he will be here. But that's all. It's only because people always have something to write, something to talk about."

Salah has scored 29 goals in 31 Premier League matches, a ratio of 0.94 goals per game.

"He had different options and he wanted to come here," Klopp added.

"We have a big chance here to create something for the future. We are still young and full of potential and all that stuff.

"My impression at the moment is that they are all excited about being in this group."

Liverpool, who beat Manchester City on Tuesday to secure their place in the Champions League semi-finals, host Bournemouth on Saturday at 17:30 BST.