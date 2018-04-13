BBC Sport - Ryan Edwards: Plymouth Argyle man on returning to football after cancer all-clear
Edwards not setting date for football return
- From the section Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards tells BBC Spotlight he will "listen to his body" as he looks to return to football after being given the all-clear after cancer.
The 24-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January but returned to the League One club this week to resume light training.
Manager Derek Adams says Edwards could yet play again this season if the Pilgrims make the play-offs.
