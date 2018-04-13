Ryan Edwards: Plymouth Argyle on 'massive relief' of getting cancer all-clear

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryan Edwards: Plymouth Argyle man on returning to football after cancer all-clear

Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards says it is a "massive relief" to get the all-clear after cancer and return to light training at the club.

The 24-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January.

He initially carried on playing after the diagnosis and boss Derek Adams has not ruled out him selecting him again before the end of the season.

"I've received letters, hand-made cards off little children, and they're all up on my wall at home," Edwards said.

He told BBC Spotlight: "It's been a long three months for me, as you can imagine, but we stuck together, especially through the tougher times - the chemo, the surgery.

"We got through it and I'm glad to be sitting here now feeling more like myself.

"It's a massive relief. It was nervous going into the hospital that morning, waiting to see what they had to say.

"I had a million things going through my head."

The Pilgrims are fifth in League One with six games of the regular season to play and Adams believes Edwards could still play a part in their promotion chase, having not featured since 13 January.

Asked if Edwards could be available if Plymouth make the play-offs, Adams said: "That's what the hope is.

"We've got to be guided by the way Ryan's feeling. It's taken a lot out of his system.

"We've obviously got a short time between now and the end of the season, longer if we can get to the play-offs, and I haven't ruled anything out."