Niko Kovac: Bayern Munich announce Croat will replace Jupp Heynckes

Eintract Frankfurt manager Niko Kovac will become the new coach of Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The 46-year-old former Croatia captain replaces veteran Jupp Heynckes, 72.

Heynckes took charge following the dismissal of former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti in October, and led Bayern to their sixth successive Bundesliga title.

Kovac, who managed the Croatia national team, played for Bayern from 2001-2003.