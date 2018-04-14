BBC Sport - MOTD: Burnley FC unveil outdoor activity centre for young people

Burnley FC unveil outdoor activity centre for young people

  From the section Burnley

Burnley FC Community open the Whitehough outdoor centre offering young disadvantaged children the chance to take part in activities.

