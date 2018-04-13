BBC Sport - Football Focus: Comedian Elis James fancies a 1-0 win for Swansea in predictions
Elis James fancies a 1-0 win for Swansea in predictions
- From the section Football
Swansea superfan Elis James takes on BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson in the Football Focus prediction challenge.
Watch Football Focus on Saturday, April 14 at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.
