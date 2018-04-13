BBC Sport - Football Focus: Comedian Elis James fancies a 1-0 win for Swansea in predictions

Elis James fancies a 1-0 win for Swansea in predictions

Swansea superfan Elis James takes on BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson in the Football Focus prediction challenge.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, April 14 at 1200 GMT on BBC One, and the BBC Sport website.

Top videos

Video

Elis James fancies a 1-0 win for Swansea in predictions

Video

How Johnson-Thompson won gold and Emerson took bronze

Video

Reid wins Scotland's first diving gold

Video

Daley & Goodfellow win 10m diving gold ahead of England team-mates

Video

Highlights: England shock Canada to reach basketball final

Video

'He's slipped on his own sweat'

Video

Watch New Zealand diver get it badly wrong

Video

She's behind you! Kiwi nips in for cheeky try

Video

Dominant Semenya wins 800m gold

Video

What a finish! Canada's Hughes suffers medal heartbreak

Video

England's 4x400m defence ends on first bend

Video

Halford wins hoop silver for Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired