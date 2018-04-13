Wales to face Spain and Albania in friendlies later this year

Mark Hughes scored when Wales last faced Spain in 1985

Wales have announced international friendlies against Spain and Albania for October and November.

Wales will host Spain in Cardiff on Thursday, 11 October and will travel to Albania on Tuesday, 20 November.

The venue for the Spain match has not been confirmed, raising the possibility the match could be staged at the 74,500 capacity Principality Stadium.

The two fixtures will be played during 'free' international match days during the Nations League competition.

Countries without Nations League fixtures were compelled by Uefa to arrange games with each other.

In recent years, Wales have previously opted against filling friendly dates and preferred to utilise training camps. The Football Association of Wales were keen to arrange a significant home fixture and also had discussions with the Italian Football Association.

Wales have played all their recent campaign home matches at Cardiff City Stadium, although the national stadium, where the Wales rugby team play, remains an option.

Football Association of Wales chief executive Jonathan Ford has previously said he is open to moving games back to the Principality Stadium, which last staged a Wales football match in 2011.