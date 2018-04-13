Colin Nixon: Ards criticise Glentoran over pursuit of their manager

Ards chairman Brian Adams announcing the appointment of Colin Nixon in 2016

Ards have criticised Premiership rivals Glentoran for failing to respect Colin Nixon's decision to turn down a chance to manage the east Belfast club.

Nixon has agreed a new deal with Ards after holding talks with Glentoran about replacing Gary Haveron.

Ards chairman Brian Adams has confirmed the Glens asked permission to speak with Nixon but is disappointed with their subsequent behaviour.

"I believe these actions showed a lack of respect," said Adams in a statement.

Nixon opted to sign a new contract with Ards after admitting that he did not feel as though he had been Glentoran's top target for the job.