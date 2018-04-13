Egyptian club Zamalek sack 23rd coach in four years

From the section

Ehab Galal (left) was appointed in January by club president Mortada Mansour (photo courtesy Zamalek Media)

Zamalek president Mortada Mansour has sacked coach Ehab Galal after three straight league losses for the Egyptian club.

Galal was Zamalek's 23rd head coach since Mansour became club president in April 2014.

The latest loss for Zamalek was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of visiting Al Ittihad.

Before the league losses Zamalek were also knocked out of the Confederation Cup by Ethiopia's Welayta Dicha.

Zamalek hired Galal in January to replace Montenegrin coach Nebojsa "Nebo" Jovovic.