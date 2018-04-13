Scottish Gossip: Bates, Rangers, Hamburg, Celtic, Premiership split

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers defender David Bates agreed a summer move to Hamburg on a four-year deal after Rangers refused to meet wage demands of around £7,500 a week. (Daily Record)

Former Rangers and Hamburg player Jorg Albertz believes a move to Germany could be the making of Scot Bates, as it was for former Borussia Dortmund, Celtic and Scotland player Paul Lambert. (Daily Record)

Bates (left) was a regular in the Rangers first team before getting injured against Celtic

Scottish Professional Football League chief executive Neil Doncaster insists the Premiership's controversial split is here to stay. (Daily Mail)

Doncaster says the fixture list for this season's final five rounds of top-flight games is the best the SPFL could come up with, following criticism from Hearts and Kilmarnock. (Sun)

Hibernian goalkeeper Cammy Bell is being tracked by Oldham, Bristol City and one of Hibs' Scottish Premiership rivals. (Sun)

Bell has made more than 250 appearances across spells at Kilmarnock, Rangers and Dundee United among others

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers vows his side will not wilt under the pressure of trying to win historic back-to-back domestic trebles. (Daily Mail)

Simon Donnelly does not believe any of the current Rangers team would get in Rodgers' Celtic side. (Scotsman)

Another former Celtic forward, Charlie Nicholas, says Odsonne Edouard and Moussa Dembele should get the nod ahead of fellow striker Leigh Griffiths in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final meeting with Rangers. (Herald)

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy can cause Celtic problems at Hampden, says former Ibrox favourite Stuart McCall, who managed the player at Motherwell. (Scotsman)

Former Ajax coach Marcel Keizer wants to open talks with Rangers about becoming their new manager. (Sun)

Dutchman Keizer has coached several teams in his homeland but has not managed since last year

Rangers have appointed former director Douglas Park as deputy chairman. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who resisted interest from Sunderland and Rangers, insists he will always put working with the right people before money. (Sun)