Qatar 2022: World Cup in Gulf state could be 48-team tournament

By Richard Conway

BBC sports news correspondent

Media playback is not supported on this device

Expansion is 21st century move - Infantino

Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants to expand the 2022 World Cup in Qatar to 48 teams - which may mean matches being played in other Gulf states.

Football's world governing body voted last January to expand the tournament from 32 teams for 2026, but the South American confederation Conmebol have asked for that to be brought forward.

BBC Sport understands unofficial talks have taken place with Qatar officials, who remain sceptical given the logistical issues and practicalities of hosting an extra 16 teams.

Fifa will now conduct their own study to determine if the plan - which would involve Qatar hosting a further 16 matches - is feasible.

"It seems to me a very interesting idea," Infantino said after attending a Conmebol meeting in Buenos Aires. "We have to study it seriously and if it is possible, why not?

"I firmly believe in an enlargement because I am convinced that it is good for the development of football. That is why we have proposed it and that is why we have agreed to it since 2026."

Qatar are currently planning to build eight stadiums - four fewer than bidders for the 48-team 2026 edition have been told they will require.

The finals in four years' time have been scheduled to run across 28 days in November and December after the tournament was moved from its traditional summer slot because of concerns over heat.

Analysis

Fifa has been very keen on this idea for a number of months, with discreet talks taking place with Qatar. Coincidentally, Infantino has been highly active in the region of late - meetings held with leaders in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for example.

There have also been reports of informal discussions about any potential expanded tournament involving Kuwait. It begs the question of whether Fifa's grand plan is to create a larger format tournament - one that Qatar cannot host alone due to its size.

A regional tournament would be politically difficult given the local tensions and the ongoing blockade Qatar is subject to. But the attraction for Fifa would be to be seen bringing countries together through football.

Qatar's regional neighbours would inevitably delight in seeing the country lose the prestige of hosting alone. For those reasons, you can expect Qatar to resist any such move.

History of World Cup overhauls

Media playback is not supported on this device

The World Cup's weirdest format changes
World CupTeamsFormat
1930 Uruguay131 group of 4 and 3 groups of 3, with only top team progressing to semi-finals
1934 Italy16Straight knockout tournament
1950 Brazil15 (13 took part)3 groups of 4 and 1 group of 3, with top side progressing to final group of four
1954 Switzerland164 groups of 4, but only 2 games in each group, with top 2 sides through to quarter-finals
1958 Sweden164 groups of 4, this time with 3 games. Top 2 sides through to quarter-finals
1974 West Germany164 groups of 4 but now followed with 2 groups of 4, the 2 top sides competing the final
1982 Spain246 groups of 4 followed by 4 groups of 3, the winner of each qualifying for the semi-finals
1986 Mexico246 groups of 4, top 2 sides and 4 best 3rd-placed teams qualifying for round of 16
1998 France328 groups of 4, top 2 sides progressing to knockout rounds

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired