Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
Sporting1Atl Madrid0

Sporting Lisbon v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Sporting

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 6Almeida Pinto
  • 4Coates
  • 22MathieuSubstituted forPetrovicat 26'minutes
  • 13RistovskiBooked at 29minsSubstituted forDoumbiaat 80'minutes
  • 20RuizSubstituted forRodrigues Ribeiroat 70'minutes
  • 16Battaglia
  • 9Acuña
  • 77Batalha Martins
  • 8Borges FernandesBooked at 76mins
  • 40MonteroBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 7Rodrigues Ribeiro
  • 18Salin
  • 25Petrovic
  • 66Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 88Doumbia
  • 89Baldé
  • 94Pereira Pinto Barbosa

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 20Juanfran
  • 15Savic
  • 2Godín
  • 19HernándezSubstituted forVrsaljkoat 45'minutes
  • 6Koke
  • 8Ñíguez
  • 14Gabi
  • 23Machín PérezSubstituted forCorreaat 60'minutes
  • 7Griezmann
  • 18Diego CostaSubstituted forTorresat 52'minutesBooked at 70mins

Substitutes

  • 5Partey
  • 9Torres
  • 11Correa
  • 16Vrsaljko
  • 21Gameiro
  • 24Giménez
  • 25Werner
Referee:
Milorad Mazic

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away10

Live Text

Hand ball by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).

Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).

Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Koke.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting CP. Seydou Doumbia replaces Stefan Ristovski.

Gelson Martins (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Booking

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sporting CP. Rubén Ribeiro replaces Bryan Ruiz.

Booking

Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Radosav Petrovic.

Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid).

Booking

Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fredy Montero (Sporting CP).

Diego Godín (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Fredy Montero (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

Attempt blocked. Fernando Torres (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a through ball.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Antoine Griezmann is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces Vitolo.

Bryan Ruiz (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabi (Atlético de Madrid).

Attempt saved. Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitolo.

Attempt saved. Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.

Attempt missed. Gelson Martins (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Diego Godín.

Substitution

Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Fernando Torres replaces Diego Costa because of an injury.

Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Koke tries a through ball, but Diego Costa is caught offside.

Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).

Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP).

