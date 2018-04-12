Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marseille v RB Leipzig
-
Line-ups
Marseille
- 16Pelé
- 2Sakai
- 19Luiz Gustavo
- 4Kamara
- 17SarrSubstituted forRamiat 28'minutes
- 27Lopez
- 8Sanson
- 18Amavi
- 26ThauvinBooked at 38minsSubstituted forOcamposat 63'minutes
- 10PayetSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 83'minutes
- 11MitroglouBooked at 51mins
Substitutes
- 5Ocampos
- 14N'Jie
- 22Sertic
- 23Rami
- 28Germain
- 29Zambo Anguissa
- 40Escales
RB Leipzig
- 32Gulácsi
- 6KonatéBooked at 87mins
- 13Ilsanker
- 5UpamecanoSubstituted forFernandes da Silva Juniorat 66'minutes
- 31DemmeSubstituted forForsbergat 54'minutes
- 16Klostermann
- 8Keita
- 44Kampl
- 17Tué Na Bangna
- 7SabitzerSubstituted forPoulsenat 59'minutes
- 29Augustin
Substitutes
- 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
- 4Orban
- 9Poulsen
- 10Forsberg
- 11Werner
- 24Kaiser
- 28Mvogo
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).
Maxime Lopez (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Bruma tries a through ball, but Jean-Kévin Augustin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa replaces Dimitri Payet.
Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Hiroki Sakai.
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Ocampos (Marseille).
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Bernardo replaces Dayotchanculle Upamecano because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Dimitri Payet with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Lucas Ocampos replaces Florian Thauvin.
Offside, RB Leipzig. Naby Keita tries a through ball, but Bruma is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 4, RB Leipzig 2. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Yussuf Poulsen replaces Marcel Sabitzer.
Delay in match Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) because of an injury.
Foul by Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig).
Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 3, RB Leipzig 2. Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Naby Keita.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Diego Demme.
Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adil Rami (Marseille).
Attempt missed. Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Kévin Augustin.
Booking
Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefan Ilsanker (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kostas Mitroglou (Marseille).
Foul by Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig).
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dayotchanculle Upamecano (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).
Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.