Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lazio
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 5Caleta-Car
- 17UlmerBooked at 60mins
- 42Schlager
- 4Haidara
- 14Berisha
- 7YaboSubstituted forMinaminoat 84'minutes
- 9Dabbur
- 19HwangSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 13Wolf
- 18Minamino
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 25Farkas
- 34Pongracic
- 45Mwepu
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 65mins
- 3de Vrij
- 26Radu
- 8BastaSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 60'minutes
- 16Parolo
- 6LucasBooked at 64minsSubstituted forNaniat 77'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forPereira Gomesat 69'minutes
- 19Lulic
- 18Luis Alberto
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Nani
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 20Caicedo
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Marco Parolo (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Takumi Minamino replaces Reinhold Yabo.
Offside, Lazio. Senad Lulic tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duje Caleta-Car.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Fredrik Gulbrandsen replaces Hwang Hee-Chan because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Lucas Leiva.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 4, Lazio 1. Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by André Ramalho with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 3, Lazio 1. Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duje Caleta-Car.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lazio 1. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valon Berisha.
Attempt saved. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Anderson replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Booking
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
Booking
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Valon Berisha.
Attempt blocked. Senad Lulic (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Parolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku replaces Dusan Basta.
Booking
Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).
Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lazio 1. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reinhold Yabo.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Lazio 1. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a through ball.
Offside, Lazio. Senad Lulic tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Lazio 0.