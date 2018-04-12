Europa League - Quarter-Final - 2nd Leg
RB Salzburg4Lazio1

FC Red Bull Salzburg v Lazio

Line-ups

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 22Lainer
  • 15Ramalho
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 17UlmerBooked at 60mins
  • 42Schlager
  • 4Haidara
  • 14Berisha
  • 7YaboSubstituted forMinaminoat 84'minutes
  • 9Dabbur
  • 19HwangSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 13Wolf
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Gulbrandsen
  • 25Farkas
  • 34Pongracic
  • 45Mwepu

Lazio

  • 1Strakosha
  • 27Ramos MarchiBooked at 65mins
  • 3de Vrij
  • 26Radu
  • 8BastaSubstituted forJ Lukakuat 60'minutes
  • 16Parolo
  • 6LucasBooked at 64minsSubstituted forNaniat 77'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forPereira Gomesat 69'minutes
  • 19Lulic
  • 18Luis Alberto
  • 17Immobile

Substitutes

  • 5J Lukaku
  • 7Nani
  • 10Pereira Gomes
  • 20Caicedo
  • 22Cáceres
  • 23Guerrieri
  • 96Murgia
Referee:
Damir Skomina

Match Stats

Home TeamRB SalzburgAway TeamLazio
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home12
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefan Radu.

Foul by Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Marco Parolo (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Takumi Minamino replaces Reinhold Yabo.

Offside, Lazio. Senad Lulic tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Duje Caleta-Car.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Fredrik Gulbrandsen replaces Hwang Hee-Chan because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Nani replaces Lucas Leiva.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 4, Lazio 1. Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by André Ramalho with a headed pass following a corner.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 3, Lazio 1. Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duje Caleta-Car.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Lazio 1. Amadou Haidara (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Valon Berisha.

Attempt saved. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.

Attempt missed. Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Anderson replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Attempt missed. Valon Berisha (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Booking

Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Hwang Hee-Chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).

Booking

Lucas Leiva (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).

Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Valon Berisha.

Attempt blocked. Senad Lulic (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Parolo.

Substitution

Substitution, Lazio. Jordan Lukaku replaces Dusan Basta.

Booking

Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Reinhold Yabo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luis Alberto (Lazio).

Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Lazio 1. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Reinhold Yabo.

Goal!

Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Lazio 1. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a through ball.

Offside, Lazio. Senad Lulic tries a through ball, but Ciro Immobile is caught offside.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Lucas Leiva.

Second Half

Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 0, Lazio 0.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired