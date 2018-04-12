League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Waterford (Fri)

Ronan Curtis could miss Derry's game against Waterford because of a hip injury

League of Ireland Premier Division Venue: Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday, 13 April Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Foyle 93.1 FM and the BBC Sport website

Derry City have injury concerns as they chase a fifth successive League of Ireland Premier Division win in Friday's home game against Waterford.

Darren Cole remains out because of injury and could be joined on the sidelines by midfielder Nicky Low who sustained a training knock in midweek.

Striker Ronan Curtis is also a major fitness doubt because of a hip injury.

After beating champions Cork City last weekend, Waterford are level on points with leaders Dundalk.

Fifth-placed Derry are six points off the pace but the Candystripes have a game in hand on the two leading sides.

Shiels insists that he "never counts games in hand because there is no way they are are ever a given".

"We are fifth in the table. That is good batting because we lost three of our first four games," adds the Derry boss.

One of those defeats was the opening-day reverse in Waterford, with Shiels admitting the Blues, who won last season's First Division title, were good value for that victory.

"They are a good football team. They bought a player from virtually all the top teams in the off-season.

"Izzy Akinade and Gavan Holohan, who they got from Galway, are among their very good technical players. Paul Keegan is another having a fantastic season. I tried to get him myself during the close-season."

On the plus side, Shiels admits he is not upset by the unavailability of combative duo Bastien Hery and Stanley Aborah who are both suspended for the Brandywell contest.

"Some of Aborah's tackles in the game in February verged on the edge of someone getting hurt so for that reason alone, we are pleased they are not playing."

Derry have won all three games since they returned to the redeveloped Brandywell last month but Waterford could prove their toughest home test to date this season.