BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Watch Tommy Smith take on 14-child shootout challenge

Huddersfield Town defender Tommy Smith attempts to stop 14 kids in a shootout during a visit to a half-term holiday camp.

WATCH MORE: Wagner proud of Huddersfield 'bravery'

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on BBC Two at 22:00 BST on Thursday, 12 April.

