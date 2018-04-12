BBC Sport - Premier League Show: 'Everything was burning' when I joined Swansea - Carlos Carvalhal

'Everything was burning when I joined Swansea'

  • From the section Swansea

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal discusses how he's steered Swansea four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone having inherited a situation where "everything was burning".

READ MORE: Carvalhal hails 'beautiful flower' Ayew

Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on BBC Two at 22:00 BST on Thursday, 12 April.

Top videos

Video

'Everything was burning when I joined Swansea'

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Sprint drama, diving laughs & penalty heartbreak

Video

Watch: 200m winner Hughes disqualified

Video

I'm ready to take back what's mine - Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Kane is an honest player - Pochettino

Video

'Absolute dross' - Laugher & Azman suffer diving fails

Video

So close! Langford inches from gold with storming finish

Video

Watch: British duo play sensational 105-shot rally

Video

Asher-Smith wins bronze in 'world class' 200m final

Video

England's Last wins mountain bike gold

Video

England's Laugher wins 3m springboard gold

Video

England suffer penalty shoot-out heartbreak

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired