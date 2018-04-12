Rangers: Defender David Bates signs four-year deal with Hamburg

Defender David Bates has signed a four-year deal with the German outfit

Rangers defender David Bates has agreed a four-year deal with Hamburg, the German club has announced.

The 21-year-old, who has made 17 appearances this term, has not played since last month's Old Firm derby.

Bates, who went off after 15 minutes with an ankle injury, will move as a free agent at the end of the season.

Johannes Spors, HSV scouting director, said: "David brings a combination of height, speed, mentality and accountability."

Spors added: "He is a down-to-earth guy who wants to actively develop his career and work hard for it."

Bates joined Rangers from Raith Rovers in the summer of 2016, initially on loan, making the deal permanent in January of last year.

Hamburg, the only club to have featured in the top division in every season since the Bundesliga's creation in 1963, are in 17th place, five points behind Mainz 05, who occupy the relegation play-off spot, with five games remaining.

The club survived successive relegation play-offs in 2014 and 2015.

Bates, who had been an ever-present in Graeme Murty's starting line-up since the turn of the year, was injured while trying to stop Tom Rogic scoring in his side's 3-2 defeat.