Rangers: Alfredo Morelos avoids ban as 'dive' booking is rescinded

Alfredo Morelos' booking for simulation against Dundee has been overturned, clearing the Rangers striker to face Hearts later this month.

The Colombian was shown a yellow card after going to ground following a challenge by goalkeeper Elliot Parish during Saturday's 4-0 win at Ibrox.

A sixth league booking of the season would have resulted in a suspension.

Rangers, who meet Celtic in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final, resume league duty at home to Hearts on 22 April.

Meanwhile, Rangers have appointed director Douglas Park as the club's deputy chairman.

Chairman Dave King requested the appointment to "assist him in the ongoing implementation of the club's business strategy".

Rangers said Park is now in a position to "adopt a more prominent position within the club".

Park will provide "an important local interaction" between Rangers International Football Club Plc and the executive, the club added.