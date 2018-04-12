Steven MacLean: Hearts close to deal for St Johnstone striker

By Kenny Macintyre

BBC Scotland

St Johnstone forward Steven MacLean
MacLean joined St Johnstone in the summer of 2012

Hearts are closing in on the signature of St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean, with talks at an advanced stage.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season after six years at McDiarmid Park.

The former Rangers and Aberdeen player has scored five goals in 30 appearances this season.

MacLean was on target in Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup final victory, while his most productive spell with the Perth club came in 2015-16 with 15 goals.

