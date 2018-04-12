BBC Sport - Premier League Show: Sean Dyche 'realistic' about Burnley's European qualification hopes
Dyche 'realistic' about Burnley's European hopes
- From the section Burnley
Burnley manager Sean Dyche tells Jermaine Jenas his side are "not the real deal yet" and says they must be realistic about their hopes for European qualification.
WATCH MORE: Dyche praises Burnley mentality at Watford
Watch the full interview on The Premier League Show on BBC Two at 22:00 BST on Thursday, 12 April.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired