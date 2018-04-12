Oxford United: Karl Robinson believes luck will change in League One run-in

Karl Robinson left Charlton to join Oxford United last month

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson believes "Lady Luck" will look kindly on his side in their fight against relegation from League One.

Robinson is yet to win in his five games in charge of the U's, who sit five points above the drop zone with five league games remaining.

"You need to just keep replicating top-level performances," the former Charlton manager told BBC Radio Oxford.

"If you do that, you're safe. It's as simple as that."

Robinson saw his side beaten by a stunning strike from former Oxford loanee Conor McAleny as Fleetwood snatched a late 1-0 win at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday.

Since he arrived after leaving Charlton last month, Oxford have taken just two points from a possible 15 to slip to 18th in League One.

"It's a case at this moment in time, with us in a precarious position, that sometimes Lady Luck doesn't always give you what you want," he said.

"It doesn't matter how the win comes, you can't control the uncertainty or the unpredictability of the result.

"We have to control the performance, it's about the process. If you get that right, the product will be the one you want."

Oxford's run-in begins at home against Southend on Saturday before travelling to leaders Wigan on Tuesday.