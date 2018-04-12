Scottish Cup a 'chance to be heroes' for Motherwell, says Stephen Robinson

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson says beating Aberdeen for a Scottish Cup final could help lift the town

Scottish Cup semi-final: Motherwell v Aberdeen Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday 14 April Kick-off: 12:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sport website and app

Reaching the Scottish Cup final would turn a relatively good season for Motherwell into an incredible one, according to manager Stephen Robinson.

The Steelmen play Aberdeen in the semi-finals on Saturday at Hampden.

Runners-up to Celtic in the League Cup, Robinson says reaching another final gives his players the "chance to be heroes" like the winning side of 1991.

"My objective was to stay in the league, everything else is a massive bonus," he said.

"We've been lucky enough to have one cup run that we were unfortunate in in the final but now we've given ourselves a great opportunity to get into another."

Robinson's side missed out on a top six place in the Premiership by eight points, a 2-0 defeat to the Dons the final blow before the split.

Robinson's injury hit Motherwell side will be missing a few mainstays, while others have returned to training after missing their 2-0 Premiership defeat to Aberdeen at Fir Park

But the 43-year-old takes heart from a 2-0 league win at Pittodrie and a 3-0 League Cup victory at home to Aberdeen and feels there is not much separating the two.

"Derek (McInnes) has put a very competitive squad together - their league position tells you that - and we're very aware we'll have to be at the top of our game.

"If we produce the performances that we have done away at Pittodrie and the earlier cup game then we've got a great chance."

The Fir Park side are without the services of suspended captain Carl McHugh, while Craig Tanner and Peter Hartley are also out but Charles Dunne, Allan Campbell and Nadir Ciftci are in contention after missing last weekend's draw with St Johnstone through injury.

"Players that are missing from both sides are starters so it's a huge opportunity for others to step up, stand up and maybe make a name for themselves," added Robinson.

Motherwell hoping for another shot at silverware after players were left dejected after losing 2-0 to Celtic in the League Cup final in November

In their second attempt at silverware this year, Robinson vows his team learned lessons from their trips to the national stadium which saw them defeat Rangers 2-0 in the last four, before falling to Celtic in the decider.

"We have got a very young squad, inexperienced with not a lot of league games between them but that experience of the League Cup run, getting to Hampden with big crowds and under pressure - they handled that really well, so it will stand them in good stead," he said.

"It certainly settles our younger players down and I think the feeling around here now is that we really want to go and enjoy our day now."

The Well boss explains that his "driven" side need little help with motivation and the chance to bring home the trophy for the supporters after 27 years of trying provides further incentive.

"You saw what the last cup run did to the atmosphere, it lifted the place," he said.

"This town has suffered a lot of unemployment over the years and people class this football club as their life at times. I'm aware how much this means to them and the people who do everything at this club and the hours they put into it, so to give something back would be fantastic."