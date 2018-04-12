Arsenal's focus is now on winning the Europa League with chances of a Premier League top-four finish "very slim", manager Arsene Wenger says.

The Frenchman said Barcelona's surprise exit from the Champions League to Roma on Tuesday, having held a 4-1 lead after the first leg, offered a well-timed warning to his side before Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against CSKA Moscow.

The Gunners play in Russia with a 4-1 advantage from the first leg (kick-off 20:05 BST).

When asked about the ongoing diplomatic tension between Britain and Russia, Wenger said sport could have a "positive" influence on relations.