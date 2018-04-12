Ipswich Town: Bryan Klug concerned by atmosphere around club

Bryan Klug took his role at Portman Road a few months before Mick McCarthy's appointment

Ipswich Town caretaker boss Bryan Klug says it "breaks his heart" to hear of a disconnect between the club and fans.

Klug is head of coaching and player development and will take charge of their last four games this season.

Mick McCarthy left the club on Tuesday and when his exit was first announced in March, he claimed some "numbskull" fans had ruined home games this season.

Asked about the gulf between supporters and the club, Klug said: "It's really sad, it's really concerning."

He told BBC Radio Suffolk: "Even at academy level it's started to affect our recruitment, and that's never happened before, but that's the past.

"I've lived in the town 40 years now so I know what the club means to everybody and it breaks your heart to hear."

Former Hibernian centre-back Chris Hogg and ex-Ipswich youngster Gerard Nash, who have led the club's under-23 side this season, will help to coach the first team.

The Tractor Boys are 12th in the Championship and go to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with Klug saying he does not want the job full-time.

"I think the owner's words were 'there's no-one else so you're going to have to do it'. I took that as a compliment," Klug joked.

"I've said to the players that I haven't got the qualities and I don't want some of the qualities I think you need to cope with this job.

"I did have a giggle with Mick when I saw the games he's left us to get through - you look at the managers in there, they're going to be quaking in their boots probably coming up against me."

'Chambers has a lot to offer'

Luke Chambers has been at Ipswich since 2012

Klug also confirmed Ipswich captain Luke Chambers will assist him, with a permanent manager not expected to be appointed before the end of the campaign.

"We've got the skipper, who wants to be a manager, and he's going to help me out and deal with the senior players," he said.

"He certainly didn't need to be asked twice - he's got a lot to offer so he'll learn from this situation.

"He'll be able to help me and let me know what's going on because my role over the last year or so means I've probably only seen, as a supporter, four or five games this season."