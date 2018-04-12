West Brom technical director Nick Hammond leaves club as part of restructure

Nick Hammond joined West Brom in April 2016

West Brom technical director Nick Hammond has left the club as part of the Baggies' plans to restructure.

Hammond joined the club in April 2016 having previously been director of football at Reading, where he worked with manager Alan Pardew, who parted company with West Brom this month.

Hammond wished the club "every success" as he "moves on to future projects".

In February, chairman John Williams and chief executive Martin Goodman were sacked by West Brom owner Guochuan Lai.

The club sit bottom of the Premier League and are 10 points from safety with five games remaining.