Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic skipper Scott Brown says winning a league title at his old Easter Road stomping ground would provide him with a dream end to his testimonial season. (Daily Record)

Hearts have expressed their disappointment at being handed three away matches on the Ladbrokes Premiership's post-split fixture list, calling the system "inherently unbalanced". (Edinburgh Evening News)

Will Celtic captain Scott Brown be celebrating another title against Hibs? Or Rangers?

Former Hibs ace Ivan Sproule believes the SPFL have been disrespectful to his old club by granting Celtic the chance to clinch the title at Easter Road. (Daily Record)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson has opened up on the debt of gratitude he owes Scottish Cup semi-final rival Derek McInnes. (Scottish Sun)

David Weir has warned the Rangers job is no longer as attractive and a new manager could quickly become a dead man walking. (Various)

Andy Robertson believes his boyhood dream is about to come true and he will become the first Scot to play in a Champions League final for 21 years. (Herald, newspaper edition)

Kilmarnock have been the in-form team in the country since the turn of the year - racking up more points than any other side in the top flight. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic legend Pat Bonner has told Moussa Dembele to get his finger out and deliver more goals in the push for an historic double Treble. (Scottish Sun)

David Weir has questioned the timing of the statement which cast doubt over Graeme Murty's future. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland's James Heatly says that he's "overwhelmed" at following in his grandfather's footsteps by winning a diving medal at the Commonwealth Games. (Scotsman).