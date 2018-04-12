Scottish women's player of the month is 15-year-old Chelsea McEachran
A schoolgirl playing in the second tier of Scottish women's football has been named player of the month.
Midfielder Chelsea McEachran, 15, picked up the February-March award after being a stand-out for Central Girls in Premier League 2.
Over a third of around 1,000 voters picked McEachran ahead of Motherwell's Suzanne Mulvey, Nina Fitzsimmons of Hamilton and Hibernian's Katey Turner.
"To have won this award is a huge honour," said McEachran.
"As a player you beat yourself up a lot and you don't know if you're doing well enough. So for others to show recognition is good."
Central Girls have enjoyed a 3-1 win away to St Johnstone, with only narrow defeats to the top two of Kilmarnock and Motherwell, and McEachran says she is not fazed by playing at such a high level.
"This is a very competitive league and we knew we'd have to battle for every point," she said.
"It's pushed me a lot and I feel it's made me a better player. The women are a lot stronger than if I was playing against players my age.
"Because Central Girls are such a young team we just want to stay in the league we are now at least for another year, and then hopefully push on."