Scottish women's player of the month is 15-year-old Chelsea McEachran

Chelsea McFachran
Chelsea McFachran has won the player of the month award at the age of 15

A schoolgirl playing in the second tier of Scottish women's football has been named player of the month.

Midfielder Chelsea McEachran, 15, picked up the February-March award after being a stand-out for Central Girls in Premier League 2.

Over a third of around 1,000 voters picked McEachran ahead of Motherwell's Suzanne Mulvey, Nina Fitzsimmons of Hamilton and Hibernian's Katey Turner.

"To have won this award is a huge honour," said McEachran.

"As a player you beat yourself up a lot and you don't know if you're doing well enough. So for others to show recognition is good."

Central Girls have enjoyed a 3-1 win away to St Johnstone, with only narrow defeats to the top two of Kilmarnock and Motherwell, and McEachran says she is not fazed by playing at such a high level.

"This is a very competitive league and we knew we'd have to battle for every point," she said.

"It's pushed me a lot and I feel it's made me a better player. The women are a lot stronger than if I was playing against players my age.

"Because Central Girls are such a young team we just want to stay in the league we are now at least for another year, and then hopefully push on."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired