Scottish women's player of the month is 15-year-old Chelsea McEachran

Chelsea McFachran has won the player of the month award at the age of 15

A schoolgirl playing in the second tier of Scottish women's football has been named player of the month.

Midfielder Chelsea McEachran, 15, picked up the February-March award after being a stand-out for Central Girls in Premier League 2.

Over a third of around 1,000 voters picked McEachran ahead of Motherwell's Suzanne Mulvey, Nina Fitzsimmons of Hamilton and Hibernian's Katey Turner.

"To have won this award is a huge honour," said McEachran.

"As a player you beat yourself up a lot and you don't know if you're doing well enough. So for others to show recognition is good."

Central Girls have enjoyed a 3-1 win away to St Johnstone, with only narrow defeats to the top two of Kilmarnock and Motherwell, and McEachran says she is not fazed by playing at such a high level.

"This is a very competitive league and we knew we'd have to battle for every point," she said.

"It's pushed me a lot and I feel it's made me a better player. The women are a lot stronger than if I was playing against players my age.

"Because Central Girls are such a young team we just want to stay in the league we are now at least for another year, and then hopefully push on."