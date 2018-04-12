National League South: Third place is Truro City's aim says striker Cody Cooke

Cody Cooke's goals helped fire Truro to the first round of the FA Cup for the first time this season

Truro City forward Cody Cooke says the club are aiming for a third-placed finish in National League South.

The fourth-placed White Tigers are two points off third-placed Hampton and Richmond with a game in hand.

With the top two both 12 points clear of City with five games to go, third is realistically the best Truro can get.

"That's our aim as a squad - can we get to third place? It's definitely doable - we've got games in hand, it's just about ticking them off," Cooke said.

Only the champions go up automatically in what is the first season of an extended play-off system.

Second and third at the end of the season get a home tie in a one-legged play-off semi-final.

The side who finish fourth plays seventh and fifth takes on sixth in a qualifying round for a place in the last four.

"It gives you that one less game and that could be crucial come the end of the season," Cooke added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

Truro, who have won five of their last seven games, face three sides in the bottom half of the table in their final five games before ending the season away at Hampton & Richmond.

And the striker, who scored after just 18 seconds in the side's 2-0 victory over Concord Rangers on Tuesday, says it is important that City have momentum going into the end of the season.

"It's just about making sure we've got the right kind of mindset going forward and then picking up those points when we need to.

"You've got to get these games ticked off in the right manner.

"We don't want to be that team that puts a run together like we have in the last month and just about makes it to the play-offs.

"We want to go in there with a huge momentum, get third place and anything can happen in the play-offs."