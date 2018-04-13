Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Yeovil Town Ladies v Reading Women
Line-ups
Yeovil Town Ladies
- 1Walsh
- 19Gauvain
- 5Cousins
- 16Jackson
- 2Evans
- 8Jones
- 27Evans
- 3Burridge
- 9Heatherson
- 24Buxton
- 18Pusey
Substitutes
- 13Howard
- 15Lambe
- 20Piggott
- 22Robinson
- 25Halford
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 22Potter
- 20Harding
- 18Moore
- 8Allen
- 7Furness
- 4Williams
- 10Bruton
- 19Chaplen
Substitutes
- 3Scott
- 5Bartrip
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 21Moloney
- 37Gaine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Leah Burridge.
Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Attempt blocked. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Attempt saved. Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 2. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.
Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 1. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Furness with a cross.
Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.
Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.
Attempt missed. Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.