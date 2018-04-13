Women's Super League 1
Yeovil Town Ladies0Reading Women2

Yeovil Town Ladies v Reading Women

Line-ups

Yeovil Town Ladies

  • 1Walsh
  • 19Gauvain
  • 5Cousins
  • 16Jackson
  • 2Evans
  • 8Jones
  • 27Evans
  • 3Burridge
  • 9Heatherson
  • 24Buxton
  • 18Pusey

Substitutes

  • 13Howard
  • 15Lambe
  • 20Piggott
  • 22Robinson
  • 25Halford

Reading Women

  • 1Earps
  • 23Rowe
  • 6Pearce
  • 22Potter
  • 20Harding
  • 18Moore
  • 8Allen
  • 7Furness
  • 4Williams
  • 10Bruton
  • 19Chaplen

Substitutes

  • 3Scott
  • 5Bartrip
  • 9Linnett
  • 11Fletcher
  • 21Moloney
  • 37Gaine

Match Stats

Home TeamYeovil Town LadiesAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away0

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bow Jackson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt saved. Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Leah Burridge.

Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Attempt blocked. Ann-Marie Heatherson (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Yeovil Town Ladies. Conceded by Mary Earps.

Attempt saved. Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Brooke Chaplen (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicola Cousins (Yeovil Town Ladies).

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 2. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Rowe with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Megan Walsh.

Attempt saved. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Yeovil Town Ladies 0, Reading FC Women 1. Remi Allen (Reading FC Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rachel Furness with a cross.

Attempt missed. Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Nicola Cousins.

Corner, Reading FC Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

Attempt missed. Jessie Jones (Yeovil Town Ladies) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies138503492529
2Man City Women1282233132026
3Reading Women1364328141422
4B'ham City Ladies137152215722
5Arsenal Women1163222121021
6Liverpool Ladies127052417721
7Sunderland Ladies124171128-1713
8Everton Ladies113171416-210
9Bristol City Women11218529-247
10Yeovil Town Ladies120012040-400
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired