CSKA Moscow v Arsenal

Arsenal will be without midfielder Granit Xhaka for the Europa League quarter-final second leg at CSKA Moscow.

The Switzerland international is out because of illness while striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is once again ineligible.

Full-back Kirill Nababkin is back from suspension for the hosts.

Arsenal are in a strong position to progress after winning the first leg 4-1.

Barcelona exit a warning for Wenger

However, Roma highlighted in the Champions League on Tuesday that anything can happen, beating Barcelona 3-0 on the night to overturn a 4-1 first-leg defeat and progress to the semi-finals on away goals.

Wenger believes that proves his side cannot afford to be complacent.

"We know it's an important target for us to go as far as possible," he said. "Tuesday night's game was maybe a good warning for us. It's very important we have a positive start."

Meanwhile, CSKA coach Viktor Goncharenko is hopeful that Arsenal's attacking philosophy could help his side produce a shock.

"Arsenal have a philosophy and have stuck to it for a long time, for many years, regardless of their record," he said.

"If they are losing or winning they still play to make supporters and fans happy. When you act like this, trying to cheer up the supporters, you can have some problems in the defence."