Financial Fair Play: Paris St-Germain to meet Uefa amid claims rules were broken

PSG are top of Ligue 1 but were knocked out of the Champions League last 16 by Real Madrid

Paris St-Germain are to meet with Uefa amid reports of evidence that the club has broken Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

A report in the Financial Times states a preliminary investigation shows PSG were paid significantly more than the fair market value in sponsorship deals worth about 200m euros (£174.3m).

Uefa opened an investigation into PSG's spending in September.

Last summer PSG broke the world record transfer fee when they signed Neymar.

The Brazil forward arrived from Barcelona for 222m euros (£200m) in August - more than double the previous transfer record.

The French club also signed Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco in deal that is set to be made permanent for £165.7m at the end of this season.

After their major summer signings PSG were accused of "financial doping" by La Liga president Javier Tebas.

The club have been owned by the Gulf state of Qatar, via its Qatar Sports Investments fund, since 2011.

They were punished for breaking FFP rules in 2014. A sponsorship deal with the Qatar Tourism Authority was deemed to have an unfair value by Uefa's independent investigation panel.

European football's governing body Uefa introduced FFP 'break-even' rules in 2013, requiring clubs to balance their spending with their revenue.

PSG will meet Uefa's club financial control body on 20 April.

However, several such meetings have already taken place, and no decision on whether any rules have been broken will be made on that day.

It is expected any decision on PSG's case will be made by Uefa in early June.