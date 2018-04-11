BBC Sport - Kilmarnock enjoy Premiership clean sweep in March
Killie enjoy clean sweep in March
- From the section Scottish Premiership
With Steve Clarke picking up the manager of the month award for the third time in a row, we look back at a good March for Kilmarnock, who beat St Johnstone, Ross County, Rangers and Hamilton on Premiership duty.
Available to UK viewers only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired