BBC Sport - Kilmarnock enjoy Premiership clean sweep in March

Killie enjoy clean sweep in March

With Steve Clarke picking up the manager of the month award for the third time in a row, we look back at a good March for Kilmarnock, who beat St Johnstone, Ross County, Rangers and Hamilton on Premiership duty.

