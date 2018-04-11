Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock boss named manager of month for March

From the section

Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell (left) and manager Steve Clarke with their respective awards

Kilmarnock's Steve Clarke has been named Scottish Premiership manager of the month for March.

Clarke, whose side are fifth in the table, steered Kilmarnock to four league wins, beating Rangers, Hamilton, St Johnstone and Ross County.

The manager succeeded Lee McCulloch last October when Kilmarnock were 12th, and has secured a top-six finish.

Kilmarnock celebrated a double as defender Stephen O'Donnell was named player of the month.