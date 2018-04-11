Shaun Barker: Burton Albion's former Derby defender to retire in summer

Shaun Barker joined Derby in 2009 and was soon named captain

Burton Albion defender Shaun Barker is to retire at the end of the season.

The former Derby County captain, 35, did not play for four years because of a knee injury but made an unlikely comeback and joined the Brewers after leaving the Rams in 2016.

He helped Burton retain their Championship status in the 2016-17 season but has not played this season.

"I have enjoyed every single moment and have enjoyed different experiences at every club," he told Burton's website.

But the injury which saw him dislocate his knee and rupture ligaments in March 2012 has finally made him call time on his playing career.

Barker, who played more than 100 games for Rotherham, Blackpool and Derby, said: "Six weeks ago, I did a training session and was top of the pile in terms of distance covered and sprints and things like that.

"I played in a game for 45 minutes and felt pretty good, but two days later I was struggling to walk.

"I knew then the comeback I was hoping for was never going to happen, but I'm still proud to have been part of this club's journey."