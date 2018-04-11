Hearts to install new hybrid pitch at Tynecastle

Hearts are unbeaten in 14 matches, winning eight, since returning to the revamped Tynecastle

Hearts have announced plans to install a new hybrid pitch at Tynecastle Park this summer.

The state of the art surface, including under-soil heating and an irrigation system, will cost nearly £1m.

Work will begin after Hearts' final home league game, and should be complete for Scottish League Cup group games scheduled to start in mid-July.

"This will be the first full pitch relay at Tynecastle for approximately 20 years," said a club spokesperson.

"With a new under-soil heating and irrigation system to be installed at the same time, a huge amount of work will be undertaken at a significant cost to the club.

"Given the wear and tear the current pitch has suffered over the past few seasons, this new hybrid pitch is a necessity and we look forward to its completion, and giving [manager] Craig [Levein] and the first team the best playing surface possible."