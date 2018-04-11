Hearts to install new hybrid pitch at Tynecastle

Hearts and Partick Thistle players warm up before their match at Tynecastle last November
Hearts are unbeaten in 14 matches, winning eight, since returning to the revamped Tynecastle

Hearts have announced plans to install a new hybrid pitch at Tynecastle Park this summer.

The state of the art surface, including under-soil heating and an irrigation system, will cost nearly £1m.

Work will begin after Hearts' final home league game, and should be complete for Scottish League Cup group games scheduled to start in mid-July.

"This will be the first full pitch relay at Tynecastle for approximately 20 years," said a club spokesperson.

"With a new under-soil heating and irrigation system to be installed at the same time, a huge amount of work will be undertaken at a significant cost to the club.

"Given the wear and tear the current pitch has suffered over the past few seasons, this new hybrid pitch is a necessity and we look forward to its completion, and giving [manager] Craig [Levein] and the first team the best playing surface possible."

