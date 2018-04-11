Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibernian, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ally McCoist believes Dave King and the Rangers board must splash out on at least four quality stars to challenge Celtic. (Various)

Gordon Strachan has warned that allowing Celtic the opportunity to win their seventh straight league title in an Old Firm game could damage Scottish football's reputation. (Times, newspaper edition)

Hearts have finalised plans to install a new hybrid pitch at Tynecastle Park costing nearly £1m. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ally McCoist only won one Scottish Cup as a Rangers player, but 10 league titles and nine League Cups

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes insists last season's 2-1 loss to Celtic at Hampden was the day his side came of age and he's determined to make it back-to-back Scottish Cup finals to preserve their status as genuine trophy hunters. (Daily Record)

Jack Ross angrily hit out at his Dundee United rival Csaba Laszlo over a touchline bust-up with St Mirren goalkeeper coach Jamie Langfield. (Scottish Sun)

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has ruled out expanding Easter Road as the club face a soaring demand for match-day tickets. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Derek McInnes insists Aberdeen won't use the absence of banned trio Kenny McLean, Shay Logan and skipper Graeme Shinnie as an excuse for Scottish Cup failure. (Various)

Graham Dorrans has vowed to make up for his six-month injury torment by boosting Graeme Murty's chances of landing the Rangers job long term. (Scottish Sun, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow has emerged as an early favourite to host Great Britain's vital Davis Cup relegation play-off at home to Uzbekistan from 14-16 September. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Duncan Scott has vowed to use his Commonwealth Games success as a springboard for next year's World Championships and the 2020 Olympics. (Times, newspaper edition)

Richard Cockerill has claimed there are no Scottish-qualified fly-halves good enough to replace Duncan Weir at Edinburgh. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)