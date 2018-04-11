Guernsey FC return to winning ways after 3-0 Shoreham victory

Ryan-Zico Black
Ryan-Zico Black scored his first goal of the season for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC's recent good form continued as they were 3-0 winners at bottom-of-the-table Shoreham in Isthmian League Division One South.

Harry Tobin headed in an eighth-minute corner to put Tony Vance's side ahead before he did the same on 21 minutes to score his fourth goal in three matches.

Ryan-Zico Black - who supplied the corner's for Tobin's goals - got a goal of his own early in the second half.

The former professional curled in a free kick from 25 yards out.

The victory lifts Guernsey back up to 19th place in the division with five games left of the season - they have now lost just one of their last 10 matches.

