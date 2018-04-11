BBC Sport - Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola referee was wrong to disallow Sane 'goal'
Guardiola did not insult referee over disallowed goal
- From the section Man City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he did not insult referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz after marching onto the pitch to remonstrate with the match official after Leroy Sane's 'goal' was ruled out for offside.
