BBC Sport - Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool deserved to win Champions League tie
Liverpool came through the whirlwind - Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his team deserved to beat Manchester City at the Etihad to seal their place in the last four of the Champions League after prevailing 5-1 over two legs.
WATCH MORE: Guardiola did not insult referee over disallowed goal
READ MORE: Match report: Manchester City 1-2 Liverpool
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired